ATHENS — A Henderson County Grand Jury indicts a Tyler man for a fatal crash. 35-year-old Joseph Daniel King was indicted on one count of criminally negligent homicide and possession of a controlled substance. According to KETK, King’s truck rear-ended a vehicle on Highway 31, about a mile east of Murchison May 9th. The victim, 75-year-old Charles Gifford, of Brownsboro, was taken to an Athens hospital where he was pronounced dead. King was treated and released. He remains behind bars on bonds totaling $110,500.