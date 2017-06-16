AUSTIN (AP/STAFF) – Unemployment numbers are out for May and Tyler is beating the state trend. Labor officials say the Texas unemployment rate slipped to 4.8% in May. That compares to 5% statewide unemployment during April. The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 4.3%. Tyler’s unemployment rate last month was 4.1% It was 4.4% in April and 4/1% in May of last year. Longview’s unemployment rate for May was 5.4%, down from 5/7% in April. It was 5.7% in May of last year.

Commission officials say the Texas economy expanded in May with the addition of 14,800 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs. Texas employers have created 266,600 jobs over the past year.

A commission statement says Amarillo had the lowest unemployment in Texas last month at 3.1%. TWC figures show the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state’s highest jobless rate during May at 7.5%.