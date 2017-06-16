TopTenRealEstate(NEW YORK) -- The times are indeed a-changin' because Bob Dylan is selling his Harlem brownstone. The singer lived inside the four-story home, located in the New York City neighborhood's famed Striver's Row, for 14 years from the 1980s until 2000. The asking price is $3.6 million. The 3,952-square-foot home includes 19th-century crown molding, wainscoting and high ceilings. Along with an updated kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and a wine refrigerator, the home also boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a library. And in case the New York City air chills you at night, you can cozy up beside six fireplaces with their original mantels. The home also has a juliette balcony and an elevated outdoor deck.

Bob Dylan’s Harlem brownstone hits market for $3.6 million

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2017 at 11:34 am

TopTenRealEstate(NEW YORK) -- The times are indeed a-changin' because Bob Dylan is selling his Harlem brownstone.



The singer lived inside the four-story home, located in the New York City neighborhood's famed Striver's Row, for 14 years from the 1980s until 2000. The asking price is $3.6 million.



The 3,952-square-foot home includes 19th-century crown molding, wainscoting and high ceilings.



Along with an updated kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and a wine refrigerator, the home also boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a library.



And in case the New York City air chills you at night, you can cozy up beside six fireplaces with their original mantels.



The home also has a juliette balcony and an elevated outdoor deck.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back