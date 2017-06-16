Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has announced he will be running for that same post next year. Judge Moran made the announcement at a news conference Friday morning. The Smith County Commissioners Court, last July, selected Moran as county judge following the suspension of Judge Joel Baker. Moran is currently completing Baker’s unexpired term. Judge Moran says he sees a bright future for Smith County, but he also understands that there are important challenges that cannot be ignored. He cites the need to continue to build trust with the community, be transparent, and engage in strategic planning for future infrastructure needs. And he pledged, if elected he would continue to strategically and systematically address the needs of the county.

Moran began his legal career with Ramey & Flock in 2002, but then joined the firm of Snow, Fogel, Spence LLP when his family relocated to Houston in 2009 so that his son could attend a specialized school for the deaf. He has been named a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star by Texas Monthly Magazine in the practice area of Creditors’ Rights & Bankruptcy and Business Litigation. Before moving to Houston, Moran was elected three times as a Tyler city councilman and served as mayor pro tem. He has also worked on various legislative and economic development issues for municipalities.