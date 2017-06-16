TYLER – The Tyler Fire Department has issued a scam alert. Fire department Captain Brandon Davis says an organization called the “Association for Firefighters and Paramedics, Inc.” is in Tyler soliciting donations. Davis said neither the Tyler Fire Deprtment or the local Firefighter’s Association are associated with this organization. He also said they do not endorse it. It was suggested, if a business or individual is thinking about making a donation they should do their research and make an educated decision. If someone has concerns or questions they can call Fire Administration at 903-535-0005.