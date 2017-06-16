DALLAS (AP) – Voters in November will decide whether a Dallas-based school transportation agency facing deep financial trouble will continue operating. Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation Thursday that allows voters to decide the fate of Dallas County Schools, which is responsible for the daily transportation of more than 75,000 students in North Texas. DCS earlier sold public land to combat its financial problems, but taxpayers will have to fund the long-term costs of the $25 million deal. The agency sold four parking lots only to lease them from the new owner since they’re still needed to operate the school-bus system. DCS had a $42 million budget deficit early this year because of a revenue shortfall. Leatha Mullins, the agency’s interim superintendent, says dismantling DCS will have “dire consequences” for the school districts it serves.