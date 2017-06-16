AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas health department is notifying nearly 2,000 Houston area residents of a possible data breach that may have leaked their personal information after a box of discarded forms was “found beside an unsecured dumpster” near an agency eligibility office. The Health and Human Services Commission announced Friday that it was notifying 1,842 people who might have been affected by the potential breach at its East 40th Street complex in Houston. The lost forms contained names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health details and bank account information. They also had phone numbers and mailing addresses. The agency said it would provide one year of free credit monitoring services to guard against identity theft for those possibly affected. It’s also reviewing procedures for disposing of documents with confidential information.