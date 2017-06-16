Today is Friday June 16, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Battleship Texas Leaks Fixed, Retired Ship Reopens Saturday

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2017 at 12:48 pm
Print Friendly

LA PORTE (AP) – Leaks have been fixed on the retired Battleship Texas and the historic site reopens Saturday after nearly a week closed for repairs. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday announced divers finished patching the hull of the ship berthed at La Porte, east of Houston. Water has been pumped from the 103-year-old vessel, which was closed to visitors since Sunday. Maintenance crews first noticed leaks. Divers located several holes about 15 feet below the waterline, on the starboard side. The Battleship Texas at one point was listing 8 degrees, but parks officials say it’s now back to its normal tilt of just under 2 degrees. Periodic leaks have plagued the ship since 2010. Visitors are welcome again on the Battleship Texas starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Battleship Texas Leaks Fixed, Retired Ship Reopens Saturday

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2017 at 12:48 pm
Print Friendly

LA PORTE (AP) – Leaks have been fixed on the retired Battleship Texas and the historic site reopens Saturday after nearly a week closed for repairs. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday announced divers finished patching the hull of the ship berthed at La Porte, east of Houston. Water has been pumped from the 103-year-old vessel, which was closed to visitors since Sunday. Maintenance crews first noticed leaks. Divers located several holes about 15 feet below the waterline, on the starboard side. The Battleship Texas at one point was listing 8 degrees, but parks officials say it’s now back to its normal tilt of just under 2 degrees. Periodic leaks have plagued the ship since 2010. Visitors are welcome again on the Battleship Texas starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement