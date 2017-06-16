ABCNews.com(MIAMI) — President Donald Trump said Friday his “dear friend,” Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., “took a bullet for all of us” when the majority whip and three others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday.

Trump, in Miami Friday afternoon delivering remarks on Cuba policy changes, said of Scalise, “Because of him and the tremendous pain and suffering he’s now enduring — he’s having a hard time, far worse than anybody thought — our country will perhaps become closer, more unified. So important. So we all owe Steve a big, big thank you.”

Thursday evening Scalise remained in critical condition but had “improved in the last 24 hours,” the hospital said.

The hospital said Thursday evening that Scalise “underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg.”

“The Congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time,” the hospital added.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the hospital Wednesday evening. Trump sat by Scalise’s bedside and met with his wife Jennifer, as well as Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, who was also wounded in the attack, and her wife.

The alleged shooter, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police Wednesday morning after shooting Scalise, Griner and two others. Hodgkinson’s wife emotionally told reporters Thursday, “I can’t believe he did this,” saying there were no signs.

