TYLER – There has been a change in the leadership of the Salvation Army in Tyler. Majors Ben and Doris Lawrence have received new appointments in The Salvation Army’s Arkansas and Oklahoma Division. They will be moving Sunday. Taking their place, are Commanding Officers, Captains Robert and Nicole Parker. (pictured) Robert has served in The Salvation Army for 11 years and Nicole for 8 years. Also coming to Tyler is Associate Corps Officer, Major Elizabeth Forrer. She has served The Salvation Army as an officer for over 33 years.