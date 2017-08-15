MARSHALL – After several hours of jury deliberations Monday and Tuesday morning a mistrial was declared Tuesday afternoon in the trial of former Hallsville ISD coach Dean McDaniel. The mistrial came after information was received by State District Judge Brad Morin. He did not say what that information was. McDaniel’s defense attorney, Mark Lassiter of Dallas, told the Marshall News Messenger, the judge had no choice but to declare a mistrial after an alternate juror told members of the jury false information about McDaniel during the lunch break. The alternate juror spoke to actual jurors about the case, in violation of the judge’s orders. McDaniel had been charged with three counts of indecency with a child by exposure with intent of sexual gratification and one count of improper relationship between an educator and a student. A retrial is being planned for sometime next year.