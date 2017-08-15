Trump lashes out at ‘alt-left’ in Charlottesville, says ‘fine people on both sides’

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2017 at 3:30 pm

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump lashed out about the criticism of his initial statement about the Charlottesville violence on Tuesday and quickly went on to blame both sides of protestors for the conflict, adding that there were “very fine people” in both the group of white supremacists and white nationalists as well as the counterprotesters.



“I think there is blame on both sides. You look at both sides. I think there is blame object on both sides,” Trump said during remarks in Trump Tower on Tuesday.



“You had some very bad people in that group. You also had some very fine people on both sides,” he said.



