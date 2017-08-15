Today is Tuesday August 15, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sheriff Calls Back Scammer Who Claimed to Be Deputy

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2017 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GEORGETOWN (AP) – A Central Texas sheriff returned a payment-demand call and confronted a scammer who falsely claimed to be a deputy with his department. Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted details of Tuesday’s call in which the scammer answers: “sheriff’s department.” Chody provides his name, without saying he’s the sheriff, and says he’s returning a call to a deputy about owing money and a warrant. The caller eventually figures out he’s speaking with a law officer before the line goes dead. An assistant to Chody says a woman had reported getting a message from someone claiming to be a deputy, told her she owed money and left a number for her to call back. The sheriff returned the call and warned the scammer that real deputies are looking for him.

Sheriff Calls Back Scammer Who Claimed to Be Deputy

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2017 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GEORGETOWN (AP) – A Central Texas sheriff returned a payment-demand call and confronted a scammer who falsely claimed to be a deputy with his department. Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted details of Tuesday’s call in which the scammer answers: “sheriff’s department.” Chody provides his name, without saying he’s the sheriff, and says he’s returning a call to a deputy about owing money and a warrant. The caller eventually figures out he’s speaking with a law officer before the line goes dead. An assistant to Chody says a woman had reported getting a message from someone claiming to be a deputy, told her she owed money and left a number for her to call back. The sheriff returned the call and warned the scammer that real deputies are looking for him.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement