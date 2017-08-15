GEORGETOWN (AP) – A Central Texas sheriff returned a payment-demand call and confronted a scammer who falsely claimed to be a deputy with his department. Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted details of Tuesday’s call in which the scammer answers: “sheriff’s department.” Chody provides his name, without saying he’s the sheriff, and says he’s returning a call to a deputy about owing money and a warrant. The caller eventually figures out he’s speaking with a law officer before the line goes dead. An assistant to Chody says a woman had reported getting a message from someone claiming to be a deputy, told her she owed money and left a number for her to call back. The sheriff returned the call and warned the scammer that real deputies are looking for him.