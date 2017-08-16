Tom Brady says his mother is ‘on the road to recovery’ after cancer battle

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(BOSTON) -- Tom Brady's mother is on "the road to recovery" after a battle with cancer, the quarterback said Tuesday.



In an interview with the Kirk & Callahan radio show to launch the 2017 WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon, Brady said that his mother, Galynn Brady, recently got back "really positive" rest results and "couldn't be any better considering everything she's gone through."



Brady did not give details about his mother's condition, nor did he specify the type of cancer with which she was diagnosed.



“She’s doing really well," Brady said. "Everyone in our family is so happy."



Brady, 40, told the radio hosts that much of his mother's treatment took place during the 2016-2017 football season, during which his team, the New England Patriots, won the Super Bowl. Before the big game this past February, Brady told reporters that it was the only one of the season that his mother had been able to attend, and that he was hoping to win it for her.



"It was a really special time for our family. We have such great memories being there together," he shared Tuesday. "It’s great it turned out the way it did because it really — her treatments were ending at that point. It kind of signified not only the end of the season, but what she was going through, what our family was going through. It was a great way to end the year.”



The NFL star said that now, he's hoping to raise awareness of the disease -- as well as money for thee Jimmy Fund, which supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.



“Cancer is such a part of everyone’s life, unfortunately," Brady said. "It hits everyone at some point and is in everyone’s family. It’s great that people are continuing to create awareness and trying to find ways to create better solutions and cures and really help people who are in need."

