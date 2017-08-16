Mark Ralston/Getty Images(KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine) — Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush released a joint statement on Wednesday in response to racial tensions sparked by the violence this weekend during

protests over a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred in all forms,” the statement, released Wednesday, said.

“As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: We are all created equal and endowed by

our creator with unalienable rights,” the statement continued. “We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.”

The Bushes are the only living former presidents who are Republicans.

Democratic former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama posted statements on Twitter on Saturday, Aug. 12, when much of the violence took place.

Clinton tweeted first, writing, “Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville.”

Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2017

Obama shared a quote from Nelson Mandela over the course of three tweets, the first of which is now the most liked tweet in the history of Twitter.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love for

love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite,” the quote reads.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…” — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

“…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The only living former president who has not publicly addressed the matter is 92-year-old Jimmy Carter, a Democrat.

President Donald Trump has spoken repeatedly about Charlottesville, and some of his comments have prompted widespread criticism.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.