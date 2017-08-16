Getty Images/Kevin WinterThe much anticipated third installment of Bad Boys may not happen for a very long time.

According to Deadline, Bad Boys for Life, which has already lost its original director — Michael Bay — has now lost its 2018 release date. The film, which follows the comedic antics of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotic detectives, was set to premiere on November 9, 2018.

Unfortunately for fans, the premiere date has been replaced with Will Ferrell’s upcoming action-comedyHolmes & Watson with no set replacement date for the Bad Boys sequel. While Smith is said to be “still interested,” in returning to the franchise, the script is still being hammered out.

It’s been 14 years since the last Bad Boys film hit theaters. Bad Boys II grossed over $270 million worldwide.

