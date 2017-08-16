BananaStock/iStock/Thinkstock(MILWAUKEE) — A Milwaukee, Wisconsin, man decided to sell his extensive Nintendo video game collection online, and he reportedly made quite a hefty sum.

Charles Amble has loved video-gaming since he was a kid.

“It’s kind of a nerdy hobby that a lot of people who are my age, you know, that grew up in the late ’80s, early ’90s can appreciate,” Amble told ABC affiliate WISN.

He told WISN he started amassing the video game-related gear when he was young, but about a decade ago, he really upped his gathering.

“Most of my collection came from, like, garage sales and Goodwill finds, auctions, stuff like that,” Amble told WISN.

Amble decided to sell the items now because, he said, the hobby of video-gaming has started booming again in the past few years.

He posted the assortment of video games on eBay, asking $29,900 for the lot.

Amble said he received a few serious bids, but he decided to go with a cash offer of $20,000 by a man in Ohio. The buyer drove up and picked up the impressive collection.

Amble’s home is now lined with empty bookshelves instead of droves of video games, figurines and paraphernalia.

“You know, man, it’s super sad, like, the past 10 years, this has really been a huge part of my life,” Amble told WISN.

According to Amble, he sold 750 games across three Nintendo platforms. He told WISN he plans to use the money to travel with his wife and possibly buy a boat.

