MARSHALL — A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck late Saturday on U.S. 59 about 3 miles outside Marshall. According to the Longview News-Journal, Gilbert Eugene Kasler, 42, of Marshall was struck at 11 p.m. by a northbound pickup driven by Andrea Janise Chaddwick, 45, of Shelbyville. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Kasler was pronounced dead at the scene.