Today is Monday October 16, 2017
“Happy Death Day” kills at the box office with $26.5 million weekend

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2017 at 5:03 am
Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Happy Death Day slayed at the box office in its opening weekend, raking in an estimated $26.5 million.

In second place was Blade Runner 2049, earning $15.1 million here in the States. It took in an estimated $29.3 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $158.5 million.

The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, beat expectations, delivering an estimated $12.8 million in its opening weekend. The film, which made its international debut September 30, has topped $100 million worldwide.

Taking fourth place was It, with an estimated $6 million. The horror flick earned another $10.4 million internationally, bringing its global earnings to more than $630 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Mountain Between Us, with a $5.65 million haul.

The weekend’s third big release, Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, flopped at the box office, earning a mere $737,000, but Marshall had an impressive debut, taking in $3 million from just four theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Happy Death Day, $26.5 million
2. Blade Runner 2049, $15.1 million
3. The Foreigner, $12.8 million
4. It, $6 million
5. The Mountain Between Us, $5.65 million
6. American Made, $5.4 million
7. Kingsman: The Golden Circle, $5.3 million
8. The LEGO Ninjago Movie, $4.3 million
9. My Little Pony: The Movie, $4 million
10. Victoria and Abdul, $3.1 million

 

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

