Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Happy Death Day slayed at the box office in its opening weekend, raking in an estimated $26.5 million.

In second place was Blade Runner 2049, earning $15.1 million here in the States. It took in an estimated $29.3 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $158.5 million.

The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, beat expectations, delivering an estimated $12.8 million in its opening weekend. The film, which made its international debut September 30, has topped $100 million worldwide.

Taking fourth place was It, with an estimated $6 million. The horror flick earned another $10.4 million internationally, bringing its global earnings to more than $630 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Mountain Between Us, with a $5.65 million haul.

The weekend’s third big release, Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, flopped at the box office, earning a mere $737,000, but Marshall had an impressive debut, taking in $3 million from just four theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Happy Death Day, $26.5 million

2. Blade Runner 2049, $15.1 million

3. The Foreigner, $12.8 million

4. It, $6 million

5. The Mountain Between Us, $5.65 million

6. American Made, $5.4 million

7. Kingsman: The Golden Circle, $5.3 million

8. The LEGO Ninjago Movie, $4.3 million

9. My Little Pony: The Movie, $4 million

10. Victoria and Abdul, $3.1 million

