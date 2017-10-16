NBC/Will HeathThis weekend’s Saturday Night Live featured a parody of the horror film It, in which CNN host Anderson Cooper has an unexpected and terrifying run-in with President Donald Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway.

In the taped sketch — which by Sunday at midnight was still the number two top trending video on YouTube with more than three-and-a-half million views — cast member Alex Moffet plays Cooper. In a scene reminiscent of the film, the Anderson Cooper 360 host is seen walking in a yellow raincoat – like Georgie in the movie — when the wind takes one of his papers and blows it into a storm drain.

However, instead of encountering Bill Skarsgård’s evil clown, Pennywise, Cooper is greeted by Kate McKinnon’s Conway, who introduces herself as “Kellywise” and begs him to put her on TV.

“What did you do to your makeup?” Asks Moffat’s Cooper, to which Conway replies, “I toned it down.”

Kellywise has already managed to coax MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow — played by SNL’s Cecily Strong — into the sewer, but her attempts at enticing Cooper with “crazy, crazy quotes,” and threats of scary headlines, like “Trump Re-Elected” and “Anderson Cooper Fat Now,” both fail. He’s finally lured in by Hillary Clinton — also played by McKinnon — who offers a copy of her book, What Happened. Like Georgie, Anderson is dragged into the gutter.

However, Anderson wakes up on the set of his show to discover it was all a dream – or was it? Seated next to him is Kellyanne, who says, “Let’s give ‘em a good show. Right Coopie?”

Alec Baldwin also reprised his role as President Trump in the show’s cold open, mocking the commander in chief on several fronts, using Eminem’s freestyle rap, Trump’s feud with Senator Bob Corker and Vice President Mike Pence’s NFL protest as fodder.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.