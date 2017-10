NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Washington 26, San Francisco 24 Chicago 27, Baltimore 24; OT Houston 33, Cleveland 17 New Orleans 52, Detroit 38 Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10 Miami 20, Atlanta 17 New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17 Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33 L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17 Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13 L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16 N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10

Scoreboard roundup — 10/15/17

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2017 at 5:03 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:



NATIONAL LEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chi Cubs 1



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas 3, Boston 1

Buffalo 3, Anaheim 1

L.A. Kings 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Washington 26, San Francisco 24

Chicago 27, Baltimore 24; OT

Houston 33, Cleveland 17

New Orleans 52, Detroit 38

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10

Miami 20, Atlanta 17

New England 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Arizona 38, Tampa Bay 33

L.A. Rams 27, Jacksonville 17

Pittsburgh 19, Kansas City 13

L.A. Chargers 17, Oakland 16

N.Y. Giants 23, Denver 10

