LONGVIEW – Authorities are investigating after numerous vehicle windows were shot out in Longview. KETK reports the Longview Police Department and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating more than 60 criminal mischief reports. Most of the crimes happened early Monday morning. Police have released a surveillance photo that shows what they say is a suspected truck in the shooting out of windows in vehicles in Longview and Gregg County. The vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet extended cab pickup, roughly between a 1997 and 1999 model. The vehicle was caught on surveillance at two locations. Police said a suspect or suspects used an airsoft gun to break windows on more than 60 vehicles parked outside residences in the city. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.