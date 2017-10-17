TYLER — Tyler police say a man stabbed his girlfriend numerous times. The initial call came in late Monday morning from a home on Emerson Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim and suspect at the residence along with several family members who were present at the time of the incident. Officers say 20-year-old Chrishawn Polk had attacked 26-year-old Allyson Smith. Both live at the home with some of Polk’s extended family members. Smith was transported to ETMC by ambulance; her condition wasn’t immediately known. Polk was was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of interfering with an emergency call. Bond has not been set.