TYLER — Residents of nine units at a Tyler apartment complex have been displaced by fire. Firefighters headed to the Bullard Creek Apartments on Old Bullard Rd. around 12:30 Monday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were able to bring the flames under control in about 30 minutes. Bullard Creek management has been working to get the residents another place to stay. Investigators believe the fire started on the patio of a first floor unit. The tenant had discarded a cigarette in the trashcan just moments before the fire, which entered the chimney space and quickly spread to the second floor. After investigation, this matches the area investigators where believe the fire started. There were no injuries reported.