Today is Monday October 16, 2017
Financials lead US stocks to hit new records

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2017 at 3:26 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The major indexes closed at record highs on Monday with large gains in financials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 85.24 (+0.37 percent) to finish at 22,956.96.

The Nasdaq gained 18.20 (+0.28 percent) to close at 6,624.00, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,557.64, up 4.47 (+0.18 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 0.76 percent higher with prices at about $52 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of JPMorgan Chase jumped 2.07 percent.  The financial services company announced Monday it would use blockchain technology in a new global payments process.

News of Sears investor Bruce Berkowitz's departure from the board caused shares of Sears Holdings Corp to tumble 11.52 percent.

Apple's stock climbed 1.84 percent after getting an upgrade from KeyBanc Capital.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

