Mary E. Nichols/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com(MALIBU, Calif.) — It’s no secret the late Johnny Carson loved California, and his beloved Malibu beach home is now on the market for $81.5 million.

The former “Tonight Show” host famously moved the late night series from New York to California in 1972. Soon after, in the mid-1980s, Carson himself made California his home, buying a property overlooking Point Dume Beach, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

Carson lived there until his death in 2005. He was 79.

The home, which also features a guest house and sits on four acres, was designed by architect Ed Niles.

The main two-bedroom home measures at 7,083 square feet. It features an entertaining lounge space that boasts 30-feet-high glass windows along with an indoor arboretum perfect for any nature lover. The home also has an ocean terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The master suite sits on the home’s upper level and has his-and-hers bathrooms and closets, complete with onyx fixtures.

Along with a guest home that has two bedrooms of its own, the mansion features a sun deck, pool, waterfall, koi pond, tennis courts, gym and locker room, along with a wine and tasting room.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.