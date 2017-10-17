BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State University is allowing alcohol to return to fraternity and sorority parties, after a suspension following the death of a freshman which led to criminal charges. The Advocate reports fraternity and sorority members were required to attend risk management training before participating in parties with alcohol. Maxwell Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died Sept. 14. A coroner said tests found Gruver had “highly elevated” blood-alcohol levels. Witnesses told police that Phi Delta Theta pledges were forced to drink excessively the night before Gruver’s death. Matthew Naquin of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is charged with negligent homicide, while nine others face hazing charges. A task force met Monday to discuss ways to end dangerous behavior. Charity events were reinstated a week after Gruver’s death, and tailgating resumed with restrictions.