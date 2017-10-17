Today is Tuesday October 17, 2017
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Alcohol Back at LSU Fraternities and Sororities after Death

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2017 at 2:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State University is allowing alcohol to return to fraternity and sorority parties, after a suspension following the death of a freshman which led to criminal charges. The Advocate reports fraternity and sorority members were required to attend risk management training before participating in parties with alcohol. Maxwell Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died Sept. 14. A coroner said tests found Gruver had “highly elevated” blood-alcohol levels. Witnesses told police that Phi Delta Theta pledges were forced to drink excessively the night before Gruver’s death. Matthew Naquin of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is charged with negligent homicide, while nine others face hazing charges. A task force met Monday to discuss ways to end dangerous behavior. Charity events were reinstated a week after Gruver’s death, and tailgating resumed with restrictions.

Alcohol Back at LSU Fraternities and Sororities after Death

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2017 at 2:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State University is allowing alcohol to return to fraternity and sorority parties, after a suspension following the death of a freshman which led to criminal charges. The Advocate reports fraternity and sorority members were required to attend risk management training before participating in parties with alcohol. Maxwell Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died Sept. 14. A coroner said tests found Gruver had “highly elevated” blood-alcohol levels. Witnesses told police that Phi Delta Theta pledges were forced to drink excessively the night before Gruver’s death. Matthew Naquin of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, is charged with negligent homicide, while nine others face hazing charges. A task force met Monday to discuss ways to end dangerous behavior. Charity events were reinstated a week after Gruver’s death, and tailgating resumed with restrictions.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement