Police Investigate Monday Night Murder in Longview

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2017 at 10:47 am
LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is investigating a murder committed on Bertha St. around 11:53 Monday night. Arriving officers found 61-year-old Lonnie Halton with multiple gunshot wounds. Halton died shortly after arrival at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. According to police, the initial investigation indicates the suspects targeted this location and it was not a random act. Police continue to seek suspects and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

