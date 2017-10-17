WireImage/Karwai Tang(IBIZA) — Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander reportedly have tied the knot, sources tell People magazine.

The X-Men star and The Danish Girl actress exchanged vows over the weekend in Ibiza, surrounded by friends and family, according to the insiders.

In photos from Sunday, obtained by Britain’s Daily Mail, both Vikander, 29, and Fassbender, 40, are seen wearing bands on their ring fingers.

The actors met in 2014 on the set of their film, The Light Between Oceans, in which Vikander played Fassbender’s wife. They made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in 2016.

Fassbender next will be seen in the big screen crime drama The Snowman, opening nationwide on Friday.

Oscar winner Vikander will be seen next year as adventurer Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, the reboot of the movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise.

