House.gov(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., withdrew his nomination to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy after a news report found that a bill he authored weakened the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to go after drug companies distributing large amounts of opioids.

“Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar,” President Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017

During an impromptu news conference at the Rose Garden yesterday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump would not say whether he had confidence in Marino as a nominee.

“As far as Tom Marino, so he was a very early supporter of mine — the great state of Pennsylvania. He’s a great guy. I did see the report. We’re going to look into the report. We’re going to take it very seriously,” Trump said.

Marino was nominated last September as drug czar.

