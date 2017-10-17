KILGORE — Kilgore College has been selected to receive a U.S. Department of Education 2017 Part F Title III Strengthening Institutions grant worth $2,998,352 over a five-year cycle. College officials say KC was one of only two two-year colleges to receive a Part F grant and the only Texas college to be awarded a grant from either of the two Title III programs. Only seven colleges nationwide received the Title III grant out of 103 institutions that applied. According to a news release, the grant will be used at KC to upgrade the college’s technology infrastructure, improve student retention, and drastically increase the number of online class options at KC with about 50 online courses being designed or redesigned.