Dow hits 23,000-milestone

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2017 at 3:39 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 23,000 on Tuesday morning, but fell just below the milestone at the close.



The Dow climbed 40.48 (+0.18 percent) to finish at 22,997.44, a new record.



The Nasdaq slid 0.35 (-0.01 percent) to close at 6,623.66, while the S&P 500 finished at a record 2,559.36, up 1.72 (+0.07 percent) from its open.



Crude oil was about 0.25 percent higher with prices at $52 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: Freeport-McMoRan sunk 2.23 percent after Deutsche Bank downgraded the mining company's stock to "Sell."



UnitedHealth Group Inc beat investors' expectations in its third-quarter earnings report. Shares of the American health care company soared 5.58 percent.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back