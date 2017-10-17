lberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of the Weinstein Company during a conference call with the remaining board members, ABC News has confirmed.

He’s still pursuing a claim he was wrongfully fired from the company.

In a statement, the Weinstein Company board of directors said, “The board today ratified its decision to terminate Harvey Weinstein’s employment with the Weinstein Co. Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board.”

The company has been under pressure since sexual assault and harassment allegations against Weinstein were first reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker nearly two weeks ago.

The disgraced movie mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, including actresses Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the movie executive said “Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Weinstein is also said to be receiving counseling “and is pursuing a better path,” the statement says.

Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein Company, the production company he co-founded with his brother, Bob, days after the initial report surfaced. He’s also been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Producers Guild has begun the process of terminating his membership.

