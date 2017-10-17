BOSTON (AP) – Jurors Tuesday finished their first day of deliberations in the case of a man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller. The jury in David Wright’s case went home without reaching a verdict and is set to resume deliberations on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Wright was the ringleader of a plot to kill Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas. The plot was never carried out. Prosecutors say Wright also wanted to commit other attacks in the U.S. The 28-year-old could face up to life in prison if convicted of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries. Wright testified last week that it was all an act and that he never really wanted to hurt anyone.