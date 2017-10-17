TYLER – The Smith County Commissioners Court Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement with Tyler Junior College’s Veterinary Technology Program to provide services to the Smith County Animal Shelter. Animal Control Coordinator Lekisha Stinecipher said she believes the agreement with the TJC North campus in Lindale will improve the shelter’s adoption rates and reduce the amount of times dogs stay at the shelter. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the agreement won’t only benefit the students at the new TJC facility in Lindale with education, it will also benefit the county by getting dogs out of the shelter more quickly. Moran said he wanted a report in six to eight months about how the program is progressing.