Today is Wednesday October 18, 2017
Celtics’ Gordon Hayward injured in season opener

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2017 at 8:18 pm
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics’ season opener was highly-anticipated all summer after the wild off-season both teams had.

But within the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game at Quicken Loans Arena, the Celtics’ Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome injury after awkwardly landing on his leg.

Cavs and Celtics fans in the crowd were seen grimacing and Hayward was eventually carted off the court on a stretcher. 

It is not yet clear how long Hayward will be out.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

