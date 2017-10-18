ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The longtime personal trainer of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who has gained the nickname “The Notorious R.B.G.” — shared secrets for how the 84-year-old stays physically strong every day as she interprets the Constitution.

Bryant Johnson has been training Ginsburg since 1999, shortly after she was treated for colon cancer. Ginsburg has referred to Johnson in a past interview as the most important person in her life.

The two have worked together to rebuild her strength and bone density following the oldest Supreme Court Justice’s two battles with cancer.

Johnson described Ginsburg as “inspiring” in a statement announcing the book.

“She is a living example of what she stands for, including the fight for equal rights for women,” he added.

Johnson appeared live on Good Morning America to demonstrate Ginsburg’s workout, which he has dubbed “The RBG Workout.”

Here are the moves that he shared that you can do at home:

Machine pulldowns

3 sets and 12 reps

As an alternative to using a machine, a modified version of a machine pulldown is to place a resistance band between an open door and the door frame. Sit on a chair or bench facing the door and then pull the band down and in towards your chest, then return to your starting position and repeat.

Medicine ball push-ups

1 set and 12 reps

Johnson recommends focusing on the arms, back and core when doing a medicine ball push-up. Start by getting into push-up position on a mat or towel and then cross one foot behind the other and place one hand on the medicine ball and the other on the floor when you do your push-ups.

For a less-intense modification, just do a regular push-up but do two sets and ten reps. Johnson added that you should be sure to keep your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle and keep your abs flexed during the push-up.

Wall squat with yoga ball

3 sets and 12 reps

The wall squat with a yoga ball can also be done with a partner, Johnson said. Either place the yoga ball against a wall if you are solo, or stand back-to-back with a partner and squat at the same time while holding light dumbbells. Grasp the dumbbells in each hand with palms facing in and hold them to your chest. Meanwhile, bend your knees at a 90-degree angle while inhaling and squeeze your buttocks as you squat.

Alternatively, you can also modify this move by doing a wall squat with a resistance band.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.