HOUSTON (AP) – The state’s top criminal court has rejected a trial court judge’s findings and is refusing an appeal from an Alabama man on Texas death row for the slayings of four people in Houston 25 years ago. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Wednesday arguments that a ballistics examiner provided false testimony at the 1993 trial of Arthur Brown Jr. when he said bullets from the murder scene matched guns connected to Brown. Brown’s Harris County trial court judge last year recommended to the appeals court Brown receive a new trial. The 47-year-old Brown, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was identified as part of a ring shuttling drugs between Texas and Alabama. Two other men also were convicted in the 1992 slayings. One is serving life, the other was executed.