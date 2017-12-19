iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — For those looking for a last-minute gift idea with Christmas less than a week away, “Good Morning America” asked some bestselling authors for their top holiday book recommendations this year.

Here is a roundup of the books that authors Michael Connelly, Jodi Picoult, Paula Hawkins and John Green will be giving to their friends and family as gifts this year.



1. “Two Kinds of Truth” author Michael Connelly’s recommendation: “Wonder Valley” by Ivy Pochoda

“The book I am giving away this holiday season is ‘Wonder Valley’ by Ivy Pochoda,” Connelly told ABC News. “It’s set in L.A., it’s beautifully written, it’s got a lot of mystery.”

2. “Small Great Things” author Jodi Picoult’s recommendation: “Breaking Bread” by Martin Phillip

Picoult said she is giving away a copy of this book as a gift this year. “Not only is it a beautiful cookbook, but it is a beautifully written memoir about how baking has woven through Martin’s life,” she told ABC News.

3. “The Girl on the Train” and “Into The Water” Paula Hawkins’ recommendation: “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

Hawkins said that she will be gifting a copy of Ng’s new book this year, describing it as “a wonderful novel.”

4. “Turtles All The Way Down” and “The Fault In Our Stars” author John Green’s recommendation: “Piecing Me Together” by Renee Watson

“This holiday season, the book I’m giving out to friends is ‘Piecing Me Together’ by Renee Watson,” Green said. ” I hope none of my friends are watching!”

If you’re still searching for more book recommendations, ABC News’ Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Paula Faris and Adrienne Bankert also exchanged books as gifts for each other live on “GMA.”

