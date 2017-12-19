HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators say a 49-year-old convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex officer list has been caught in Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety says a tip led to the arrest of John Wayne Stoneham. The person who provided the information gets a $5,000 reward. A DPS statement says Stoneham was captured last Thursday after being on the run since May. Stoneham fled from a Houston facility where he’d lived since his 2012 parole. Investigators on Monday said Stoneham, who’s considered a high-risk sex offender, was wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation. Records show Stoneham’s criminal history includes burglary of habitation with intent to commit sexual assault in Pasadena and indecency with a child-sexual contact in Grimes County.