Today is Tuesday December 19, 2017
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels donates multimillion dollar mansion to charity

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2017 at 9:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife are embracing the season of giving, as the couple donated a mansion and 100 acres of land to children with special needs and chronic illnesses on Friday.

ESPN reports the southwest Missouri home, which is 32,000-square-feet, was donated to Camp Barnabas. Realtor.com listed the home for $9,418,400 at the time of the donation.

Cole Hamels talked about the couple’s goal in a statement:

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Hamels was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Philadelphia Phillies, where he began his career. The couple’s attorney tells The Springfield News-Leader that once Hamels was traded to Texas, they never moved into the recently donated home.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels donates multimillion dollar mansion to charity

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2017 at 9:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife are embracing the season of giving, as the couple donated a mansion and 100 acres of land to children with special needs and chronic illnesses on Friday.

ESPN reports the southwest Missouri home, which is 32,000-square-feet, was donated to Camp Barnabas. Realtor.com listed the home for $9,418,400 at the time of the donation.

Cole Hamels talked about the couple’s goal in a statement:

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Hamels was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Philadelphia Phillies, where he began his career. The couple’s attorney tells The Springfield News-Leader that once Hamels was traded to Texas, they never moved into the recently donated home.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement