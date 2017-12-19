Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife are embracing the season of giving, as the couple donated a mansion and 100 acres of land to children with special needs and chronic illnesses on Friday. ESPN reports the southwest Missouri home, which is 32,000-square-feet, was donated to Camp Barnabas . Realtor.com listed the home for $9,418,400 at the time of the donation. Cole Hamels talked about the couple's goal in a statement: "Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way." Hamels was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Philadelphia Phillies, where he began his career. The couple's attorney tells The Springfield News-Leader that once Hamels was traded to Texas, they never moved into the recently donated home. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels donates multimillion dollar mansion to charity

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2017 at 9:36 am

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife are embracing the season of giving, as the couple donated a mansion and 100 acres of land to children with special needs and chronic illnesses on Friday.



ESPN reports the southwest Missouri home, which is 32,000-square-feet, was donated to Camp Barnabas. Realtor.com listed the home for $9,418,400 at the time of the donation.



Cole Hamels talked about the couple's goal in a statement:



"Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way."



Hamels was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Philadelphia Phillies, where he began his career. The couple's attorney tells The Springfield News-Leader that once Hamels was traded to Texas, they never moved into the recently donated home.



