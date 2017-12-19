AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas man who sued over the right to marry his partner is running as a Democrat in 2018 in a bid that would make him the state’s first openly gay senator. Mark Phariss said Tuesday he’s encouraged by recent high-profile Democratic upsets in places such as Virginia and Alabama. The Dallas lawyer is vying for a seat in the city’s northern suburbs that have long been a Republican stronghold. Phariss and his partner sued Texas in 2013 over a statewide gay marriage ban. The U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide two years later. Also running for the same Senate seat is Angela Paxton. She’s the wife of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who told county clerks in 2015 they could deny same-sex marriage licenses over religious objections.