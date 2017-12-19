Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms doesn’t hit theaters until 2018. However, fans of Morgan Freeman and American Ballet Theatre dancer Misty Copeland can finally watch both in the teaser trailer for the film, which is finally out now.

The visual features several brief shots of Misty dancing in a rendering of the famous two-act ballet The Nutracker, while Morgan is shown towards the beginning of the video speaking to actress Mackenzie Foy, who plays Clara in the fantasy-adventure film.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms tells the story of a young girl in search of a unique key that can unlock a box given to her from her late mother. However, she finds herself transported into a magical world where she encounters a gang of mice and the rulers of four Realms.

Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley also star in the movie.

