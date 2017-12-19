TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court Tuesday approved the completion and final payment of two large road projects in the county. The Commissioners Court voted to accept the completion of the construction contract for road improvements to County Road 1261 (Big Eddy Road), as well as CR 1253. The contract was completed with an underrun of $145,204, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis reported. From Farm-to-Market Road 2661 to Texas Highway 155, west of Noonday, Big Eddy Road was widened from 22 feet to 26 feet, repaired, overlaid, and striped.

Pennie and Clint Drives, also known as CR 1253, were also improved. The two roads, which run off Big Eddy Road, had their bases remixed, reshaped, and overlaid. The Commissioners Court also voted to accept the completion of the construction contract for road improvements to County Road 2328, CR 2323 and CR 2294. The improvement project also included work to CR 2294 and work to improve CR 2323, or Wood Mead Drive.