CHEROKEE COUNTY — The National Weather Service reports an EF-2 tornado hit Rusk Tuesday. The NWS earlier released storm damage information from the Rusk area and Reklaw. According to KETK, in Reklaw, the Emergency manager of damage reports some outbuildings have been destroyed by Tuesday’s storm. Some heavy equipment damage is also being seen on the east end of the town. There are reports of 3 houses without roofs 5 miles to the south-west of Rusk. The first house is located at CR 2210 near FM 1857. A second house is located at FM 23 and 2159. Information on the third house is limited. There are multiple reports of downed trees and power lines in the area. In Rusk ISD, school was canceled for Wednesday due to minor flooding and power outages,