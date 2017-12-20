©2016 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Opening in wide release on Wednesday:

* Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan star in this new take on the 1995 film starring Robin Williams. The adventure comedy centers on four high school kids who discover an old video game console and are literally drawn into the game, becoming the adult avatars they chose. Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale also star. Rated PG-13

* The Greatest Showman — This original musical inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum — played by Hugh Jackman — celebrates the legendary showman who rose from nothing to create the Barnum & Bailey Circus, billed as “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams also star. Rated PG.





