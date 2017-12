GREGG COUNTY — A Gregg County jury found Roger Benefield guilty of harassment of a public servant and sentenced him to 45 years behind bars for spitting on a police officer. According to KETK, Benefield was harassing a female at Magrill Plaza when officer Larry Solomon of the Longview Police Department intervened. Benefield became belligerent with Officer Solomon, eventually spitting on him. Benefield was sentenced as a habitual offender due to having two prior felonies on his record.