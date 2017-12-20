Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed the criticism on Wednesday that the Republicans' tax bill would benefit the wealthy over the middle class. "I think minds are going to change, and I think people are going to change their view on this," Ryan, R-Wis., said on Good Morning America Wednesday as Republicans are on the verge of passing a massive rewrite of the tax code. "We’re convinced that this is one of the key ingredients to fiscal discipline," he added. The Senate passed the $1.5 trillion bill early Wednesday morning, 51-48, with the vote down party lines. The bill now heads back to the House to be re-voted on after the Senate parliamentarian found that three provisions of the measure violated a Senate budget rule. The bill is expected to pass and land on President Donald Trump’s desk for him to sign. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

