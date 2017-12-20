AUSTIN (AP) – Democrats are suing to keep Republican Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold’s name on the 2018 ballot even though he is retiring amid allegations of sexual harassment. The Texas Democratic Party filed the lawsuit Wednesday hours after GOP officials announced they would remove Farenthold’s name despite missing the deadline for candidates to withdraw. Farenthold announced last week he wouldn’t seek re-election amid pressure from fellow Republicans. He did so while denying 3-year-old accusations that he’d subjected a former aide to sexually suggestive comments. The Texas GOP quickly sued to strike Farenthold’s from the ballot even though he missed the withdraw deadline. The party claimed victory Wednesday, saying state elections officials had signaled they couldn’t force Farenthold’s name to remain. Democrats say Republicans are skirting the rules and asked a federal judge for an injunction.